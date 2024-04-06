Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 6,167,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

