Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.89. 856,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.