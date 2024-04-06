Smith Salley & Associates Has $353,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.92. 539,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,135. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

