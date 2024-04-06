Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Generac were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

