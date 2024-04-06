Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,415 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.67. 924,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.