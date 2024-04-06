Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,853. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

