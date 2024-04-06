Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.76. 435,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,530. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

