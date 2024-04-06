Smith Salley & Associates Sells 341 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The firm has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

