Smith Salley & Associates Sells 82 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,838,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 612,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

