Smith Salley & Associates Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $296.79. 62,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,474. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $231.02 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

