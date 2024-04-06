Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 5.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 4,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap One

Snap One Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Snap One by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 411.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.