Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19,321.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,223 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Snowflake worth $101,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

