SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

