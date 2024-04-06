Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 2,218 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Kristen Yen sold 397 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $19,175.10.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -1.56. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after buying an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after acquiring an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,947 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

