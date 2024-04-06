Sovryn Price Tops $2.02 on Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00002977 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $36.92 million and $643,266.92 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 59,706,103.60751384 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.06275974 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,034,064.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

