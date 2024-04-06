Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,999 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

