Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,966.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

