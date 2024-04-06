Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after buying an additional 199,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after buying an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 809,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter.

DBMF opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

