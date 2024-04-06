Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,218,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

