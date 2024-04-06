Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $3.48 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS FDEC opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

