Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

