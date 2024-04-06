Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

