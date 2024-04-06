Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

COP stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

