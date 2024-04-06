Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO opened at $76.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

