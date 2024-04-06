Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 794 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Boit C F David lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

