SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.