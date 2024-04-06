SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Decreased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.