SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 10,696,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,049. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

