SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

