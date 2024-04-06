SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

