Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

SPWH opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 701,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

