SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) were up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SpringBig Stock Down 20.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

SpringBig Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

