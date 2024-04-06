S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

