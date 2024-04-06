State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

State Street stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

