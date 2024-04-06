Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $8.80. Steel Connect shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 10,018 shares changing hands.

Steel Connect Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.