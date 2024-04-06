Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $118.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $147.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
