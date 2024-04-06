Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

