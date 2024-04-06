STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,561 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.