Stifel Nicolaus Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $303.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.33.

NYSE FDX opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

