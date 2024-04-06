Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 858,945 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 4.2 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.