Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,074,509 call options on the company. This is an increase of 434% compared to the typical volume of 201,150 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

