StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
