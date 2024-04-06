StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

