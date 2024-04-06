StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 5.2 %
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
