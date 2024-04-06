StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

