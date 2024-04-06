StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of REED stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
Reed’s Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.