StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

