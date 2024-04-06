StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.