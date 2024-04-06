StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
SGMA stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.