StockNews.com Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

