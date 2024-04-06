StockNews.com Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpan

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpan

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OneSpan by 196.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,042,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneSpan by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.