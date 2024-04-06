StockNews.com Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

