StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.9 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

